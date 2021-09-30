Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,416,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,175 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $84,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 44.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 100,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 33.4% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $3,359,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

RBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

