RING X PLATFORM Trading Down 14% Over Last Week (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 14% lower against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and $315,043.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00055011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00117714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00173737 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 288,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.