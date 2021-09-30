Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Up 1,627.9% in September

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a growth of 1,627.9% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Liberum Capital started coverage on Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RTMVY stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $18.22. 8,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,730. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.2104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

