Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $649.26

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 649.26 ($8.48) and traded as high as GBX 693.80 ($9.06). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 678.80 ($8.87), with a volume of 2,026,726 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on RMV. Barclays raised their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 601 ($7.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 605.14 ($7.91).

The firm has a market cap of £5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 39.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 711.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 649.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

