Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,994 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LORL. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $23,797,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 597,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 415,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,251 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 44.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 42,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 36,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

NASDAQ:LORL opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $935.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.87. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Profile

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.