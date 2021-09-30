Rhumbline Advisers Sells 54,851 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,851 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,239,000 after acquiring an additional 116,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 101.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,262,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after buying an additional 2,648,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after buying an additional 446,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 122.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 539,992 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZIOP. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

In related news, Director Heidi Hagen purchased 23,770 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,666.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ZIOP opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $413.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.