Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Shares in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. Global Industrial has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $125,950.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

