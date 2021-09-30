Rhumbline Advisers Has $553,000 Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Amerant Bancorp worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMTB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

AMTB opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $929.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.18 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

