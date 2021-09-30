Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 143,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 102,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,229 shares of company stock worth $242,212. 8.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $18.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

