Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 42,982 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,982 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.70. The company had a trading volume of 209,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,176. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $170.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,775 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,433. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.