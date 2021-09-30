Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $2,378,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NVO stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.