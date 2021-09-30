Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,515 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of SunOpta worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 35,361 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SunOpta by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

SunOpta stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,358. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

