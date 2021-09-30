Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 74,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Loews Corp grew its position in Facebook by 6.0% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 53,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $27,244,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $932,092,822. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $341.05. The stock had a trading volume of 563,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,356,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.31 and its 200 day moving average is $335.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

