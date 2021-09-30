REVV (REVV) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. REVV has a total market cap of $35.38 million and $2.12 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, REVV has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00054943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00117500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00174130 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

