Reviewing LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LSL Property Services and Ventas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ventas 0 6 6 1 2.62

Ventas has a consensus price target of $59.47, suggesting a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Ventas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ventas is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Volatility and Risk

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ventas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A Ventas 4.15% 1.50% 0.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LSL Property Services and Ventas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ventas $3.80 billion 5.65 $439.15 million $3.32 16.99

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Summary

Ventas beats LSL Property Services on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services Plc engages in the provision of residential property-related services. It operates through the Estate Agency and Related Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services segments. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment comprises valuations and professional survey service of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

