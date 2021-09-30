Reviewing Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY)

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

Bank of Communications has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of Communications and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00 HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Communications and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Communications $60.64 billion 0.72 $11.34 billion $3.59 4.09 HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR $253.58 million 16.46 $1.15 billion N/A N/A

Bank of Communications has higher revenue and earnings than HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Communications and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Communications 18.86% 9.49% 0.73% HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Bank of Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank of Communications pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bank of Communications beats HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services. It also provides corporate banking products and services, such as corporate time and demand structured deposits; cash management services, such as accounts receivable/accounts payable management, account management, liquidity management, and investment and financing management; financing, settlement, and risk management services; financing services; syndicated loans; overdrafts; investment banking services; offshore banking services, including forex deposit and loan, inter-bank loan, international settlement, forex trading and guarantee, business advisory, and other services; and precious metal leasing and commodity trading services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising corporate foreign exchange wealth management, import and export settlement, document settlement, remittance and bill, trade finance, and offshore banking services. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, insurance, financial leasing, debt-to-equity swap, and other financial services; trust investment, fund management, securities dealing and brokerage, and reinsurance services; and e-banking services. It has 245 branches and 3,025 banking outlets in Mainland China; 22 overseas branches and 68 overseas banking outlets, as well as representative offices in 17 countries. Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR

Hopewell Holdings Limited (HHL), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.