Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.46

Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.63. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 42,777 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 67.20% and a negative net margin of 296.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Research Frontiers by 33.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Research Frontiers in the first quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Research Frontiers by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Research Frontiers by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Research Frontiers by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

