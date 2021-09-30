Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.46

Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.63. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 42,777 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.90.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 67.20% and a negative net margin of 296.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.
Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)
Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.
