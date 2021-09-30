Research Analysts Set Expectations for Conifex Timber Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Conifex Timber to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on Conifex Timber to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE CFF opened at C$1.77 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.11 million and a PE ratio of 2.37.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$96.51 million during the quarter.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

