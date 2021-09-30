Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hillenbrand (HI)

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/29/2021 – Hillenbrand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

9/20/2021 – Hillenbrand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

9/20/2021 – Hillenbrand had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Hillenbrand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

9/2/2021 – Hillenbrand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

8/31/2021 – Hillenbrand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

8/11/2021 – Hillenbrand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

8/10/2021 – Hillenbrand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

8/6/2021 – Hillenbrand was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $42.84. 3,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,001. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Hillenbrand Inc alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 510,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.