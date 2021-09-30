Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $954.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $593,619.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $59,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,405 shares of company stock worth $6,121,158. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

