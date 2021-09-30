Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives $44.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $43.06.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.