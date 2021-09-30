Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will report ($1.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.41). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($5.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.09).

A number of research firms recently commented on RLMD. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLMD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,851. The firm has a market cap of $456.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.25. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

