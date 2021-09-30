Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $519.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $5,522,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $3,469,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 33,224 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 131.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares during the period. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

