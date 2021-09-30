RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives $19.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $212.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.47.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

