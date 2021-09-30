RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). RedHill Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RedHill Biopharma.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%.

RDHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,310. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $212.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.47.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.