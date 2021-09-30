Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hannover Rück (HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA: HNR1) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/23/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/17/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €187.00 ($220.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/16/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/16/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/10/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €131.20 ($154.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/9/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/6/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €187.00 ($220.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/31/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €187.00 ($220.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/17/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €187.00 ($220.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/12/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/10/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/6/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/6/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/6/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €174.00 ($204.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/5/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/5/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €177.00 ($208.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/5/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €187.00 ($220.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/5/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

HNR1 traded up €0.45 ($0.53) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €153.00 ($180.00). 80,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €152.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €149.96. Hannover Rück SE has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

