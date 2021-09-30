RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives $240.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.20. The company had a trading volume of 204,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,488. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.13. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

