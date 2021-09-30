Raymond James Increases Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target to C$8.50

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial increased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of CVE MMX opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$5.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 10,000 shares of Maverix Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total transaction of C$70,799.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$761,901.95.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.