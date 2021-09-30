Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $9.39 on Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $9.39 or 0.00021620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $669.29 million and $102.82 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00064837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00103442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00137133 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,140.30 or 0.99372167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.69 or 0.06900461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.13 or 0.00758146 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,309,890 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.