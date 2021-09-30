Quilter Plc Sells 26,209 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quilter Plc lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,488,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,209 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.9% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $203,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 880,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $107,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 70,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

