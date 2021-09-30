Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $485.95

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 485.95 ($6.35) and traded as low as GBX 472 ($6.17). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 480 ($6.27), with a volume of 3,176 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Quartix Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 485.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 494.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £232.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Quartix Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

In other Quartix Technologies news, insider Laura Seffino sold 11,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total transaction of £51,938.05 ($67,857.39).

Quartix Technologies Company Profile (LON:QTX)

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.