Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.99

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and traded as high as $18.18. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 2,759 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

