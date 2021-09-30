qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $232,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,441,000 after acquiring an additional 674,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 203.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,650 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,072,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 31.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,199,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after buying an additional 283,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,928,000 after purchasing an additional 231,949 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLG opened at $71.98 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

