qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,274 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,274 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,414 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NOV by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NOV by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of NOV by 130.2% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,378,000 after buying an additional 3,521,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,772,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

