qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New $208,000 Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $113.40 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $118.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average is $98.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

