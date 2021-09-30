qPULA Trading Management LP Buys New Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Ally Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $340,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 34.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,122,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,626,000 after buying an additional 804,966 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $603,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

