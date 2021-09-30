Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $169.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.90. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $124.56 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,662,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after buying an additional 25,273 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

