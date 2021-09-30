Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Lowered by Raymond James

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$11.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$912.00 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$9.44 and a 52-week high of C$16.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

