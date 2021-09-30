Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $250.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.28. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

