Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MIMO)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Airspan Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airspan Networks in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE MIMO opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Airspan Networks has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

