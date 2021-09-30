Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Q2 from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.75.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $82.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.83. Q2 has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,590,000 after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 208.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,380,000 after purchasing an additional 141,717 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Q2 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

