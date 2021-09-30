Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TCBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of TCBI opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

