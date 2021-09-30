Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Northeast Bank in a report released on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NBN opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $283.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $37.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Northeast Bank by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Northeast Bank by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Northeast Bank by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

