Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Esquire Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Esquire Financial stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $29.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 406,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 129,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

