PutinCoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $410,619.92 and $375.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,189.68 or 1.00003172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00080680 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00050481 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002333 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

