Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $908,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pure Storage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $689,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Pure Storage by 10.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,633,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

