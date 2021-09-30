Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at KeyCorp

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.21.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE PSTG opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,324 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,754,000 after purchasing an additional 245,386 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.