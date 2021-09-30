Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Market Cap Tops $3.03 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $8,692.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00065110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00102070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.00135708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,425.47 or 1.00239754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.13 or 0.06886010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.51 or 0.00753692 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,407,317,460 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

