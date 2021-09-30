Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.78.

PEG traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.47. 33,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,485. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

