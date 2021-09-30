PTC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,385 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,507% compared to the average daily volume of 335 put options.
Shares of PTC opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.
About PTC
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.