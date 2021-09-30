PTC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,385 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,507% compared to the average daily volume of 335 put options.

Shares of PTC opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

